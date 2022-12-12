Man fatally struck by several vehicles while crossing I-20 in Duncanville, police say

Police said the man matched the description of a suspect that was seen on camera stealing things from a store.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville Police provided an update on what led up an accident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 Monday morning. According to them, a man tried to cross the interstate and was struck by several vehicles.

Police say they were originally dispatched to the scene after getting a call about a business alarm on East Camp Wisdom Road. Shortly before 5 a.m., officers were told that a man in a blue hoodie was seen on camera putting things in a backpack.

Police arrived at the front of the business and were told by dispatch that the suspect left from the back. According to them, officers saw a man in a blue hoodie with a backpack running towards I-20. He was then struck by vehicles as he tried to cross.

The Duncanville Fire Department got to the scene and declared the man deceased.

No other information is available at this time.