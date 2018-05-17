DENTON, Texas – The sound of chainsaws and ax-throwing echoed through a parking lot in Denton Thursday afternoon. A group of lumberjacks performed outside of a new Duluth Trading Company store.

It’s a celebration of economic growth in North Texas. With two new locations, about 100 full-time and part-time jobs are filled. The grand opening for Denton’s store was on Thursday. Another location will open in Arlington in July.

Due to high online sales from Texas customers, Duluth is now building stores in the DFW area.

