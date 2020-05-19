x
Driver was likely speeding, ran red light before fiery crash in Pleasant Grove, police say

Three people and a 1-year-old were taken to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Lake June and Holcomb roads, Dallas police said.
Several people were injured in a car crash May 18 after a driver ran a red light, Dallas police said.

Three people and a 1-year-old were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Monday night in Pleasant Grove. 

A 19-year-old was speeding on Lake June Road when he ran a red light and his vehicle crashed into another car in the intersection with Holcomb Road, Dallas police said. 

The 19-year-old's car caught fire, and he was taken to Parkland Hospital in critical condition. Police said he was had "extensive burns." 

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. 

The driver of the second vehicle, a passenger and a 1-year-old were also taken to a hospital, police said. 

Officials said the 1-year-old did not have any injuries. 