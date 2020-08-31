Driver killed, passenger taken to hospital after car crashed into multiple trees, Dallas police say

Police say the car began to spin after hitting a tree and a fence before the left passenger side of the car crashed into a second tree.

One woman was killed and another person was injured when a car crashed into two trees and a fence overnight Monday, Dallas police said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the 3100 block of Royal Lane, according to police. The woman was driving in multiple lanes of traffic before she left the roadway and crashed into a tree and fence on the south side of the road.

Police say the car then began to spin and the left passenger side of the car crashed into a second tree.