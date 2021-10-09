Driver killed in rollover crash in northeast Dallas

DALLAS — A 56-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning in northeast Dallas near White Rock Lake, police said.
Police believe the driver crossed into ongoing traffic and hit several trees before flipping. The driver, identified as Mark Blanton, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
At about 12:18 a.m., police say a gray 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound in the 9900 block of Garland Road at a high rate of speed, police said.
A witness was traveling northbound in the 9800 block of Garland Road and told police that they saw the Silverado swerve to the left in an attempt to avoid a slower-moving vehicle, police said.
The Silverado drove over the center median and into the northbound lanes of travel onto the sidewalk and collided into several large trees and back onto the roadway where it rolled onto its top and stopped in the northbound lanes of 9800 Garland Road.