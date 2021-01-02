Driver killed in overnight crash, Fort Worth police say

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

A driver was killed overnight Monday in a crash in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the crash on the 9000 block of North Riverside Drive.

When they arrived, they found the driver dead at the scene, according to police. They were the only person in the vehicle.

Police said they believe the car went around a traffic roundabout too fast, causing the driver to lose control before the car rolled over and they were ejected.