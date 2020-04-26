Driver 'intentionally backed into' Dallas police squad car, officials say

Dallas police officers were trying to stop a suspicious vehicle early Sunday near Knox-Henderson.

A driver "intentionally backed into" a Dallas police squad car after officers attempted to make a traffic stop, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3:54 a.m. near the intersection of Richard and Laneri avenues in the Knox-Henderson area, Dallas police said.

Officers saw two vehicles following each other closely and attempted to pull over a white truck. The truck backed into the police cruiser before driving off, police said.

The officers followed, and the truck crashed at the end of the block, officials said.

The driver of the truck ran away and got into a white Mercedes, which drove off, police said. Those involved remain at-large.