Shooting on I-35W in Fort Worth leaves driver injured, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35W.
Police said they responded to the shooting at about 3:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35W near Biddison Street, south of downtown.
According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle pulled up to another on the highway and opened fire on the driver. The shooting also caused a crash, according to police.
Police said the suspect vehicle then continued going southbound on I-35W.
The shooting victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the arm, police said.
The southbound lanes were shut down through the afternoon amid the continuing investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.