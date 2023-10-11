Shooting on I-35W in Fort Worth leaves driver injured, police say

The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35W.

Police said they responded to the shooting at about 3:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35W near Biddison Street, south of downtown.

According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle pulled up to another on the highway and opened fire on the driver. The shooting also caused a crash, according to police.

Police said the suspect vehicle then continued going southbound on I-35W.

The shooting victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the arm, police said.

The southbound lanes were shut down through the afternoon amid the continuing investigation.