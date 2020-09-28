Driver found dead in car on side of I-30 after crash early Sunday

A woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 30 and the other driver did not stop. The other vehicle was later found off the highway.

A 25-year-old driver was found dead in his car after a crash was reported early Sunday on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie, police said.

Officers responded to a crash around 2:50 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-30 before the Belt Line Road exit. A woman driving a Dodge Caliber reported being rear-ended. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash drove off, police said.

Grand Prairie police said officers searched the area and didn't find the other car involved in the crash.

The driver of the Caliber was not injured, police said.

Later, another driver called police saying there was a car "concealed in tall grass" on the north side of I-30.

Officers found Fernando Santamaria Ochoa pinned in a 2016 Kia Sorento.

"Investigators determined that this was the vehicle involved in the earlier crash," officials said in a news release.

Grand Prairie police said Ochoa was the driver of the Sorento and no other people were in the car.