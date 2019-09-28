CARROLLTON, Texas — A search is underway for a driver who police say fled after a fatal crash Friday night.
Carrollton police say the crash happened around 11:31 p.m. Friday near the 2000 block of Sandy Lake Road at President George Bush Turnpike.
Authorities say someone in a Honda Pilot collided with a 65-year-old woman who was driving a Ford Focus.
The 65-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries. There was also a 25-year-old passenger in the vehicle who was seriously injured, according to officials.
Authorities say the driver of the Honda Pilot fled the scene and has not been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972-466-3333.
