Driver dies after crashing into pole while intoxicated, Carrollton police say

A 27-year-old Carrollton man who allegedly drove while intoxicated died in a single-car accident Thursday night.

Officials say the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.

Authorities say prior to the crash, a Carrollton police officer had pulled over the man who was allegedly speeding nearby.

After the traffic stop, the officer suspected the 27-year-old man was intoxicated and directed him to turn off the vehicle, according to officials.

Authorities say instead of complying with police, the driver sped away and crashed into a pole seconds later.

The man was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to detectives.

The man's name has not been released, pending next of kin.

