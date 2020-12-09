Driver dies after his vehicle crashes into telephone pole near Trinity Groves, police say

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

A 38-year-old man died Saturday morning after his vehicle crashed into a telephone pole near Trinity Groves, officials said.

According to Dallas police, around 2:30 a.m. the driver was traveling eastbound on the 1900 block of Singleton Boulevard when his vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle then crashed into a telephone pole and also struck a homeless resident in a wheelchair, officials said.

Authorities said the driver died after he was ejected from a Chevy Tahoe. Officials have not released his name at this time.

The person struck by the vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive, according to officials.