Driver charged with DWI after crash that killed pedestrian in Dallas, police say

The victim was hit while trying to cross South Buckner Boulevard near Hume Drive.

DALLAS — Police in Dallas are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the eastern area of the city.

Police said that around 2 a.m. Sunday the suspect, 21-year-old Morgan Neal, was driving northbound in the 2700 block of South Buckner Boulevard, near Hume Drive, when she hit a man who was trying to cross the road. According to police, the victim was not on a crosswalk at the time.

The man died at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Police said that after Neal hit the man, she then crossed the median and crashed into a wooden light pole.

Neal was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police said she could face more charges. A bond has not yet been set, according to jail records.