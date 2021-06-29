Driver arrested after slamming truck into Oak Cliff house

The family told WFAA that they were home, but no one was in the bedroom. No injuries were reported.

DALLAS — A truck crashed into a house Monday night in Oak Cliff after the driver ran a stop sign, police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Delaware Avenue after the truck crashed into a fence and house.

The family told WFAA that they were home, but no one was in the bedroom when it happened. No injuries were reported.

Two walls of the house were gone and utility wiring was hanging over the truck. The truck also hit another truck that was parked in the driveway of the home.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of intoxication, police said.