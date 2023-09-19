The story behind Dallas' iconic Dr Pepper Station sign

Drivers who zoom past the intersection of Greenville and Mockingbird might barely notice a time & temperature sign sitting on the northwest corner.

DALLAS — While the Coke vs. Dr Pepper vs. Pepsi debate is fun and timeless, one soda will always hold a special place in Dallas history.

The sign is all that remains of the Dr Pepper National headquarters that once stood on that very corner from when it was built in 1948 to when it was demolished in 1997.

WFAA stories from the 1970s archived in the SMU Jones Film Library show the headquarters hosting field trips for school students and how the uniquely Texas brand took on American icon Coca-Cola in various different soda wars through the years.

One such story captured the “panic buying” of diet sodas after the Food and Drug Administration proposed a ban on saccharin. Dr Pepper threatened legal action to stop the ban, which was eventually nixed by Congress.