Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

New soda only available via contest, reports CNN Newsource.

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper.

The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday.

Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.

Right now, the product is only available by sweepstakes to Pepper Perks members.

Those who are interested have until Nov. 17 for a chance to win the drink.

