DALLAS — A Dallas Police Department officer was in the passenger seat as a trainee drove through a red light early Friday morning, sources tell WFAA.

Another driver, who had the right-of-way, was going through the intersection at the time and hit the driver's side of the car the officers were in, according to WFAA's sources.

The trainee was taken to a hospital for their injuries, but both officers are expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. WFAA will continue to update it as we receive more information.