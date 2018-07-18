Some Neighborhood Police Officers from Dallas Police Department’s Southeast Division are bringing smiles to some neighbors’ faces in the form of flowers. Officers decided to step in and do something special for some neighbors, after a suspect who lead police on a chase, last week, drove through several yards.

William Martin says the garden outside his home is his wife’s pride and joy. However, it was damaged when that suspect crashed out in his yard.

"It’s like he drove right square through it,” Martin said as he looked at the destruction.

That is where officer Bernardo Bueno and his colleagues from Southeast Division come in. They went into action, in a special way, after seeing Martin’s emotional wife take in the damage.

"She was very upset, and she kept looking at her garden, how it was ran over," Bueno said. "So, I thought maybe we need to plant some new flowers. We know we could plant some new flowers out.”

Armed with a supply of fresh flowers and large planters, officer Bueno and his colleagues delivered the supplies to the Martin’s on Wednesday afternoon. He took initiative, convincing his coworkers to step up and do something for the neighbors.

"The police said let us help you out,” Martin said. “It’s not right that something horrible happens to good people who are just there.”

Home Depot donated the supplies after learning how the officers wanted to lend a hand and renew the Martin family’s garden.

“We’ve got some of the prettiest flowers that were in bloom right now, so we can make this better,” Officer Bueno told the homeowner.

Making community’s better through small gestures is something neighbors say many Dallas officers are doing behind the scenes.

"You always hear bad rap about the police all the time,” Martin said. ”There’s a lot of good cops out there who really go out every day for us.”

Police offered to help plant the flowers, but Martin suggested he and his wife could handle that project, so the officers could get back to patrol.

"We appreciate you letting us help you,” Bueno told the homeowner as they shook hands.

"No," Martin said, "we appreciate you guys."

