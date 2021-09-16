Dozens displaced after major apartment fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say

One person was transported to the hospital for burn injuries they got on their feet while trying to escape the fire, officials report.

DALLAS — Dozens of people have been displaced after a major apartment fire broke out early Thursday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said.

Fire crews began receiving 911 calls around 12:50 a.m. for a fire at the Oak Meadow Apartments on the 11000 block of Woodmeadow Parkway.

When they got there, crews saw heavy fire coming through the roof of the 3-story apartment building as they arrived on scene. A second alarm was immediately requested to bring in more crews and equipment.

The crews on scene began using handlines and were able to cut off the fire by gaining access to the breezeway in front of the fire's path, according to fire officials. Fire crews say this helped to significantly limit the damage.

A third alarm was requested for additional manpower.

One person was taken to a local hospital for burn injuries they got to their feet while trying to escape the fire, authorities said.

A total of 24 units in the building were affected, with one of those units being vacant, crews say. Twelve of those units sustained damage directly from the fire, while the rest are uninhabitable due to water and smoke damage.

The Red Cross is on scene to assist those displaced by the fire.

Fire officials believe the fire began in a unit on the third floor, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.