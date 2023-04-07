One person dead following house fire near downtown Dallas, officials say

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, they were first contacted by the Dallas Police Department after off-duty officers smelled smoke.

DALLAS — One person has died following an early morning house fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) announced.

Just before 3:20 a.m. Friday, April 7, firefighters were called to a home in the 3100 block of Bryan Street, near downtown Dallas.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, they were first contacted by the Dallas Police Department after off-duty officers smelled smoke in the area. After notifying Dallas Fire-Rescue, the officers investigated further and saw the smoke coming from a one-story home.

When firefighters arrived, conditions had worsened at the home and the blaze could be seen billowing from the attic. Dallas Fire-Rescue said more fire crews were called to the scene to assist.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said one person was located inside the home as they worked to contain the blaze to the attic and the origin of the structure. But sadly, the person, who has not been identified, died at the scene, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said that due to the closeness of neighboring homes, firefighters evacuated several of them as a precaution. After the fire was extinguished, those neighbors were allowed to return their homes.