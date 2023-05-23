One of the tallest skyscrapers in Dallas is getting a new name - and two new restaurants

The Chase Tower in Dallas is going through a remodel and rebrand.

DALLAS — One of the tallest buildings in Dallas is getting a makeover, a new name and two new restaurants.

The Chase Tower, which is the fourth-tallest building in the downtown Dallas skyline at 55 stories, is being renamed to Dallas Arts Tower.

The rebrand "pays tribute to the surrounding neighborhood and amplifies the district's mission to unify culture and commerce in one dynamic destination," a release from Stream Realty Partners said.

The new name will also come with a multi-million-dollar remodel and "reimagined" lobby at the building, which is located at 2200 Ross Ave.

Fortis Property Group, which owns the building, plans to add an art gallery to the lobby area and commission art for other public spaces in the building. Two new restaurants will also be added as part of the remodeling of the lobby, with construction beginning this summer and expected to be completed by early 2024.

Milkshake Concepts, a Dallas hospitality group that owns several restaurants and fast-casual dining spots, including Vidorra and Serious Pizza, will have the two restaurants in the tower's lobby and rotunda areas.

"This deal has been a long time in the making," Imran Sheikh, the CEO and Founding Partner of Milkshake Concepts, said in a release. “2200 Ross is an iconic building in the heart of Dallas, and we are extremely excited by the vision the owners have shared with us for it."

Milkshake's lobby restaurant will be a "European-style, all-day cafe," while the rotunda restaurant will serve a Greek menu for lunch and dinner.

Richard Keating designed the 738-foot tower, which was completed in 1987.