First responders working to rescue man from Downtown Austin crane

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders are working to rescue a man after he climbed a crane in Downtown Austin early Monday morning.
An Austin Police Department (APD) officer confirmed to KVUE that a man climbed up on a crane at a construction site near Seventh and Guadalupe streets at around 3:30 a.m. Monday and was dangling over the edge. APD said the man is not a construction worker.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at 7:10 a.m. that the man had been brought back over the railing by Austin Fire Department (AFD) and APD crews. As of 7:24 a.m., ATCEMS medics had also climbed the crane to help treat the man and get him ready to be brought down.
ATCEMS said the primary extrication plane was to use the crane and its operator to lower the man once crews were able.
Just before 9 a.m., an EMS commander confirmed that crews were in the process of bringing the man down.
ATCEMS said portions of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets are shut down as crews continue to respond to this incident. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.