A brief storm Sunday afternoon brought with it strong winds that were the cause of several downed power lines in southeastern Garland.

About 400 homes in Garland were left without power because of the downed transmission lines, which also carried electric service to the area. Garland Power and Light said repairs could take 24-48 hours.

Garland police blocked off access to the Club Creek neighborhood Sunday evening while GP&L, as well as ONCOR, made repairs.

Spotty storms lifted north through North Texas for much of the day. One of those storms carrying strong wind passed through the area between 3:30 and 4 p.m., likely causing the damage in Garland.

This small storm is packing a punch. Heavy rain and gusty winds heading to eastern Dallas County, northwest Kaufman County and parts of Rockwall County if it holds together over the next hour or so. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/7qS4cHDDTs — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) October 7, 2018

