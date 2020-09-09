Matthew McConaughey, George Strait and Mark Cuban join 'Don’t mess with Texas' campaign to help tackle PPE pollution

TXDOT is seeing an increase in masks, gloves and wipes littered across the Lone Star State.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation's "Don’t Mess With Texas" campaign is tackling PPE pollution with the help of some famous Texans.

Matthew McConaughey, George Strait and Mark Cuban are teaming up with TXDOT’s campaign, after the department has seen an increase in personal protective equipment littering roadways, greenways and waterways.

“Disposable face masks, and rubber gloves,” said Beky Ozuna, TXDOT spokesperson. “If somebody is infected and they throw their wipe or their mask on the ground and someone else picks that up or an animal picks that up, PPE litter is very dangerous."

Having pride in the Lone Star State seems natural for most Texans, but if it were, TXDOT wouldn’t see as much PPE pollution as it has.

“We live in the best state,” Ozuna said. “We all agree on that, so let’s keep it clean. Let’s keep it beautiful.”

Don’t Mess With Texas has been encouraging Texans not to litter since the mid-80s. In keeping up with the times, the campaign is selling reusable cloth masks.