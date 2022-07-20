Both Dollar Days at the Dallas Zoo are now sold out

The Dollar Days will be held on July 21 and Aug. 11, but you won't be able to purchase tickets at the gate.

DALLAS — If you were hoping for a fun, cheap day at the Dallas Zoo, well, hopefully, you purchased your tickets early.

The zoo's popular Dollar Days events returned this year, which gives residents the opportunity to enter the zoo for just $1.

The Dollar Days are scheduled for Thursday, July 21, and Thursday, Aug. 11. However, the difference with this year's events was that tickets were required to be purchased online.

And, the zoo now says tickets for both Dollar Days events are now sold out. Tickets will not be able to be purchased at the gate.

The zoo says they capped ticket sales this year "to improve your Zoo experience."

Dallas Zoo officials told WFAA there will be misting stations and fans throughout the park to help guests stay cool. Temperatures on July 21 are expected to be near 100 degrees, along with some slight rain chances.

The zoo says will have water for sale for $2. Guests are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles for free water refills, according to the zoo.