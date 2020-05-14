2 dogs euthanized after attacking Kaufman County residents, deputies say

Deputies said they responded to the same home in March after two people were bitten by the two dogs.

Two dogs were euthanized Thursday after attacking residents in Kaufman County for a second time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Early Thursday morning, Kaufman County deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of Horseshoe Circle near Kemp, after a report of three adults being attacked by dogs.

When they arrived, the owner of the dogs was being treated by EMS and told deputies the dogs attacked after one of the residents started a fire outside by his truck.

The owner said he cried for help and when the third resident came out to help, they were also bitten by two of his three dogs.

Deputies said all three residents were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. They were treated and released.

Deputies said in March they responded to the home after two people were bitten by the same dogs.

After Thursday’s attack, the owner had the two dogs humanely euthanized by a local veterinarian. The breed of the dogs was not released.