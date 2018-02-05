STORY UPDATE: Simon has been found. Dearman is happy to report that landscapers found Simon wandering through a neighborhood in Copper Canyon Wednesday afternoon. He still had his tag on, so they called Dearman and she was able to pick him up soon after. He's now resting comfortably back at home

Here is what was previously posted:

A woman who brought her two dogs to a Highland Village Petco on Saturday returned home with only one of them.

Sue Dearman has spent the last 11 years with dogs Sophie and Simon never far from her side. The duo were regulars at the grooming station of the Petco in the Highland Village shopping center off 470. Dearman took them there on Saturday morning, and went to pick them up that afternoon.

"They handed me Sophie, and they said, 'Well, Simon got out but they're getting him,' and I was like 'What!?'" said Dearman.

The 30-pound sometimes skittish mini-poodle with a red leash and dog tag was near the front door and ran out of it.

"One of the girls...I think she said she just let go of the leash, it just fell out of her hand," Dearman said. "I feel like they should have been more careful."

For its part, Petco told WFAA it's taking the situation seriously and conducting a thorough investigation. It's also hired professional dog trackers to search for Simon, and is providing a $3,000 reward. For that, Dearman is grateful and she still has hope Simon will come home safe.

"We left our gate open and we put a bed back there and water and food, just in case," Dearman said.

She just prays Simon isn't hurting as much as his owner.

"What is so hard is I don't know," Dearman said. "If I knew at least that he was in heaven, and at peace, ...but right now I just pray that he does come back and he's fine and he's healthy.

© 2018 WFAA