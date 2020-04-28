Dog bites child in east Oak Cliff

An 8-year-old boy was bitten on the leg by his neighbor's dog early Sunday morning, Dallas police said.
Police responded to the attack at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Fordham Road and issued a violation notice to the neighbor. There is no prior history at the address, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.
The dog is currently in quarantine at a local veterinary clinic, police said.
No other information was available.
More on WFAA:
- President Trump announces new coronavirus testing guidance
- Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases
- Phase 1 of reopening Texas begins Friday, governor says
- Trump lays out new reopening, virus testing guidelines in shift to economy
- Suspect still at large after reported fight on DART train, police say