Dog attacks teen in Fort Worth, Animal Services says

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Animal Services apprehended a dog Tuesday after it attacked a 14-year-old girl in northeast Fort Worth, officials said.

Animal Services and Fort Worth police are still investigating how the attack happened, but Fort Worth Fire-Rescue confirmed it happened in the 300 block of Emma Street.

Medstar said it took the girl to Cook Children's Hospital.

The dog who attacked the girl has been apprehended and is in quarantine at the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Shelter. Animal services confirmed the dog has an owner.