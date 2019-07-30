DALLAS — "It's just so hard when it hits home like this," said one witness after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor festival in Gilroy, California. "It's really difficult to come to grips with it."

But just hours later, Fort Worth was coming to grips with it in a pre-planned active shooter response training session where an actor played the part of the gun-toting assailant, students and teachers played the parts of the innocent victims caught inside Trimble Tech High School, and first responders raced to the scene to practice an all-too-common scenario.

"We've tried to make this scenario as realistic as possible," said Fort Worth Sgt. Chris Daniels.

Multiple agencies, including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire, MedStar, Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD), John Peter Smith Hospital (JPS), Cook Children's, the City Office of Emergency Management, City of Fort Worth Worth Public Information Officers (PIOs) and Tarrant County Health took part. The practice included how many ambulances to dispatch, how to expedite the triage and treatment of the victims and how police could most rapidly find and neutralize the threat.

"As far as training, the saying goes the body won't go where the mind has not been," said Daniels. "So it's important for us to practice that."

Practice, unfortunately common in Dallas, from the July 7th shooting three years ago that killed five Dallas officers, to last month at the Earle Cabell Federal Building downtown where a gunman opened fire with a high-powered weapon shattering windows at the south security entrance.

Highly trained first responders assigned to protect the building and its employees shot him dead in the south parking lot. And just this past weekend, gunfire reported early Sunday morning in the Deep Ellum neighborhood shattered car windows and shattered nerves again.

So on Facebook we've been asking our audience if you've changed the way you act, the way you protect yourself in public because of all of this.

Santiago Cobos says: "I don't go to places where my piece and knife are not allowed."

Chris McMillan says: "I carry a concealed weapon and keep my family close. I scan for exits and cover."

Teresa Gantt wrote: "I pray for my family's safety every day. Maybe someday someone may hurt me but I won't let anyone scare me to the point of changing my life. I trust God on all things."

And Douglas Scott says: "What can you do? Crazy people intent on causing harm will find a way. Whether plowing into a crowd with a truck, blowing up a building with manure, shooting, crashing an airplane, licking ice cream , they will find a way."

