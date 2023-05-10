Fentanyl Unlimited: New documentary shows the harsh reality of fentanyl across Texas and the nation

The documentary showcases the raw reality of fentanyl addictions, overdoses and poisonings.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A new documentary aims to highlight the deadly effects of fentanyl.

"Fentanyl Unlimited" will be shown in select theaters soon. The documentary showcases the raw reality of fentanyl addictions, overdoses and poisonings.

Among those featured in the film is Stefanie Turner, a Central Texas mother who lost her son Tucker to the deadly drug in 2021. She says she hopes the film will open other people's eyes to just how dangerous the drug truly is.

"He was a 19-year-old boy who purchased an illicit Percocet pill that took his life," said Turner, who founded the organization Texas Against Fentanyl.

"He would want people to know that this is what happens when you take anything that is laced with fentanyl. And that's what happened to him. And unfortunately, after four months of sobriety, he made a poor choice and he took another one that took his life," Turner said.

On Oct. 17, Flix Brewhouse in Round Rock will be filled with Central Texans taking in a one night showing of Fentanyl Unlimited. Soon after the Oct. 17 date nearly sold out, the brewhouse added four more shows to give people the chance to attend a viewing.

"Addiction doesn't discriminate. It's a response that is happening in the brain. And, you know, unfortunately, Tucker didn't get a chance to grow up," said Turner.

"This thing cannot be discussed enough... this fentanyl crisis. So Flix added a few more shows. So it's not just playing on [Oct.] 17, like you said, but on the 19, 22, 23 [and the] 24," said Charlie Minn, the film's Director.

Minn says the prevalence of fentanyl is far from just an issue in Texas.

"Americans are dropping dead. The dropping dead as we're talking right now. And quite frankly, nothing is being done about it," said Minn.

Minn says the film highlights other families in Texas that have gone through something similar.

"When my producer went to her house, there were five of the families waiting to be interviewed. So it's sort of a domino effect where you find one and they can recommend others. And so we just kind of build from there," said Minn.

Both say they hope a film like this can open the eyes of the nation to this very real problem.

The film will also be playing at select theaters across the nation, which can be found here.

