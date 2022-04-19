'The ruling was a surprise': Doctors, passengers react to sudden change in mask mandates on planes, trains and more

The Biden administration is expected to appeal the decision, which could lead to yet another switch.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — For two years, every flight on a plane or ride on a train has involved masks - until now.

On Monday, a Trump-appointed judge in Florida ruled the order requiring masks unlawful. The CDC, though, still says they should be worn during travel until May 3.

Airlines and other transit providers, like Uber, said they’re now dropping their mask requirement, too.

In airports and train stations Tuesday, passengers were split on what to do.

“Everybody’s looking around at each other like am I supposed to wear it or am I not supposed to wear it,” Shannon Cones, who flew into Dallas Love Field from Nashville, said. “I wore my mask in and then I went oh, nobody else was, and then I opted to put mine on the plane because someone next to me was coughing.”

“The ruling was a surprise for many of us,” said Dr. Mark Casanova, a member of the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 taskforce. “If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, please continue to wear it especially if you yourself are high risk or live with someone who’s high risk.”

While cases are low, Casanova said there are still reasons to wear masks, like being unvaccinated. Some parts of the U.S. and other countries are seeing rises in cases.

Hannah Hay is continuing to wear a mask as an extra layer of safety. She was on a flight from New Zealand to U.S. when the rule changed Monday, and said the pilot shared the news when they landed.

“It was quite a surreal experience,” she said. “I felt in the minority, but you know if someone challenges me, I’ll tell them the same thing. I’m going to be careful for now.”

Casanova said it’s good to at least keep a mask nearby when traveling in case the travel situation feels unsafe with sick passengers nearby.

Tomasa Luna ditched her mask Tuesday when she discovered they weren’t required.

“It was very, very frustrating to have to wear masks. This was wonderful. It’s back to normal,” she said. “We’ve already had COVID twice.”

Masks work best when everyone in a space is wearing them, so Casanova says with fewer people wearing masks, the quality of the mask used matters more to provide proper protection. The CDC recommended N95 and KN95 masks.

“I’d probably say half the people have their masks on and half didn’t,” Janet Caswell, who continued to wear her mask Tuesday, said. “I felt safer, even if it’s just a cold or something wearing a mask today. If any precaution helps, I’m going to take it.”

“When a mandate about mask drops, it doesn’t mean do not wear a mask,” Casanova said.