'From seed to cup': Family opens new Ethiopian coffee roasting company in Dallas

Simon Sima, Kabede Degefu, and Yonata Hailu come from generations of coffee farmers in Ethipia. Now they're opening a roasting company in Dallas.

DALLAS — A new brand of Ethiopian coffee is being roasted, packaged, and sold in North Texas.

Behind a storefront on Ross Avenue in Dallas, Texas, one family is transforming an old shop into a new coffee production facility.

They’re not only roasting Ethiopian coffee beans but also connecting North Texas to their Ethiopian roots.

“To my family, it’s a way of living. It’s a way of life,” said Kabede Degefu, Co-Owner of Dilla Coffee Roasters.

The new Dilla Coffee Roasters production site is run by Ethiopian immigrants and third-generation coffee growers Kabede Degefu, and Simon Sima. Kabede is a former engineer. His brother, Simon, is a fashion designer and tailor who also operates Classic Cleaners a few doors away.

The men are now continuing their family’s legacy by roasting and packaging aromatic coffee beans, right from their shop in Dallas.

“We care about coffee. The history of the coffee. And we love to bring it to the land of opportunity. America,” Kabede explained.

The family said launching the new Dilla Coffee Roasters brand is about introducing new options to coffee lovers.

“One thing that we're bringing is Ethiopian culture. You'll get to taste the traditional side, and see the modern side of what Ethiopian coffee really is,” Yonatan Hailu said.

Hailu is now a fourth-generation coffee producer. He’s running the company with his dad and uncle.

“We really focus on Ethiopian specialty coffee and wanted to bring the story back to where coffee came from,” Hailu explained.

Speaking of story, the men said the coffee beans are harvested from their family’s farms in Ethiopia, then shipped to Dallas for roasting, packaging, and sale.

It’s a true family-run operation.

“From seed to cup. That's what we want to bring to Dallas,” Kabede added.

The men said, traditionally, Ethiopians gather, chat, and share news around a flavorful cup of coffee. That’s what the family plans to do during a special Open House and Grand Opening this Saturday, March 25.

"It's somewhere where people can come in, they can bring their own mug, or have a taste of the roast that we've been making over here,” Hailu added.