Family says woman released from hospital is missing

DALLAS — Family members and police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman last seen in Dallas.

Diandra Chalmers was last seen on foot about 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the 5200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.

She is described as a 5-foot-5 Black woman, weighing about 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, Dallas police said. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants, police said.

Her sister, Atori Chalmers, posted on Facebook to ask for people's help. She said that her sister has been having psychotic episodes and has been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks. Atori says she was released, and is in the Dallas area.

"She does not know anything about the area. We don’t know how she will react to strangers at this point," Atori wrote. "I'm worried she may act out and scare someone and she may end up hurt! Or worse!"