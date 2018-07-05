DENTON COUNTY - She lived with a secret burden for nearly 40 years. Now, a Denton County woman is telling her story publicly for the first time.

The woman, who asked to be identified only by the pseudonym "Katy," took WFAA back to a night in February of 1981. She had recently graduated from the University of Texas Dallas.

She was spending a few months with family in Denver before moving to California to pursue an acting career.

"I worked in a club there as a cocktail waitress where Bill Cosby was performing that night," she remembers. "We got to talking backstage and I told him I was very interested in starting my acting career out in California."

Cosby said he wanted to help her and told her to meet him for dinner in the club's private dining room after her shift, said Katy, asking if she preferred red or white wine.

Katy remembers replying that red was fine, and that the wine was already poured when she met him after her shift.

"All I remember is taking two sips of that glass of red wine and nothing after that," she said. "I don't know how I left the club. I don't know what I did, who I talked to, if I ate anything."

The next thing she remembers is waking up nude the next morning in a room she didn't know.

"I looked up and saw Bill Cosby standing over me, wearing a robe with nothing under it," she said. "I immediately panicked. I could not figure out what had happened, what I had done. Did I get drunk, did I drink too much?"

Went she went to the bathroom, she said, she discovered the signs of sexual assault, including bruises in private areas.

"I just literally ran out he was trying to talk me into staying and I said, 'No I have to get out of here'," said Katy.

She grabbed her things and rushed out of the hotel. For nearly 40 years, she didn't tell a soul. Not her husband, not her sister, not her best friend.

"I carried it around in silence," she said. "I totally was convinced that it was my fault for all these years, never doubted it wasn't my fault. 'Oh, he's Bill Cosby. You know, America's dad.'"

She is still healing from the worst of the pain, thinking that she was to blame, that she had done something she couldn't remember to cause what had happened that night.

"It's so much worse than the bruises he left behind," she said.

It wasn't until other women started coming forward in 2015 that she says she realized she'd been drugged.

"All of a sudden this huge light bulb goes off over my head and I'm thinking that's what happened. That's me! I'm one of those women," she said. "I immediately broke into tears and told my husband. He was very, very supportive."

She reached out to Gloria Allred, attorney for many of Bill Cosby's known accusers. There are currently more than 60.

Katy was one of the 19 prepared to testify in his latest trial, but because the testimony was limited to just five, she never got her day in court.

"When we got the guilty verdict which was great, I still felt this emptiness, I thought 'Oh, I'm going to be excited,' but there's no closure," she said.

"I would love to look at his face and say you didn't break me."

And that's why she's breaking her silence, in hopes she'll help others who have been sexually assaulted.

"Talk to somebody. It's not your fault, it's not your fault. I don't care what you were wearing, what your profession was. It's not your fault," she said.

Katy went on to have roles in several movies. She is now a teacher at a Christian school in DFW.

