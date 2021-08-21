Summer heat and humidity returns to North Texas: What to expect for the weekend

A Heat Advisory has been issued for D-FW and most of North Texas this weekend. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105° or hotter.

DALLAS — Hope you enjoyed that rain and those cooler temps while they lasted!

Typical Texas summer heat and humidity has returned.

This Weekend

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Dallas-Fort Worth and most of North Texas for Saturday and Sunday.

This means those afternoon heat index values will peak at 105° or hotter.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and have a way to stay cool.

Also keep in mind the pets and those without access to adequate A/C.

Even if you are not under a Heat Advisory, it does not mean you will not be hot. It just means the humidity will be a little lower, and your afternoon heat index values may not be as high.

Next Week

No big changes headed into next week with the heat.

In fact, the heat may go up just a little during the early part of the week.

D-FW has only seen 6 days with triple-digit heat this summer. That could change by Monday and Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will be very close if not at 100° on those days.

There are some signs that the heat may relax just a bit late week into next weekend. Nothing significant, but highs may drop back down into the mid or lower 90s by next weekend.

Rain chances this weekend and through most of next week will be slim to none.