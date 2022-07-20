Complaints of faulty, inoperable air conditioners on the rise across Dallas, city officials say

The City of Dallas is offering some advice to tenants who are complaining of faulty or inoperable air conditioner units.

DALLAS — It is hot in North Texas. There’s no doubt about that reality. However, some residents have been complaining about inoperable or malfunctioning air conditioning units in their homes, during the triple-digit temperature streak.

“My children are not doing well in this apartment. We don’t have any A/C. They have asthma,” one woman wrote.

Another viewer messaged, “I am pregnant and fear suffering a heat stroke in my own home.”

Workers with the City of Dallas said air conditioning complaints have significantly increased in recent weeks. It’s something staff with Dallas Code Department said they consider a priority, especially with the heat residents are experiencing.

“The first thing they should do is attempt to contact their manager or the landlord, and make them aware of the fact that they’re having problems with the A/C unit,” said Carl Simpson, an assistant city manager for the City of Dallas.

If reporting the issue to the landlord or property manager doesn’t work, or their staff is slow to respond, Simpson suggests tenants dial 311 to log a complaint with the City of Dallas service staff. The Dallas Code Office has 24 hours to respond to air conditioning complaints.

“They can go online and use our app to file a complaint regarding no A/C,” Simpson added.

City staff considers working air conditioning a life and safety priority during extreme temperatures. However, there are some realities to keep in mind.

“I think that every tenant has a right to be able to say that when I moved into this unit, my A/C was working, and so I expect it to continue working. The reality is sometimes in some of our older homes and older structures our A/C units aren’t equipped to be able to cool at the level that we would like them to in such extreme heat,” explained Simpson.