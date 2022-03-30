5 homes damaged by storms in Rockwall County

The National Weather Service was responding to the area to assess the damage.

ROCKWALL, Texas — The storms that rolled through North Texas early Wednesday morning were mostly non-severe, but that didn't mean damage didn't happen.

Near Rockwall, at least five homes suffered extensive damage from the storms. The National Weather Service was responding to the area to assess the damage.

The damage happened in a neighborhood in the 900 block of Candice Circle, near Texas Highway 205, southeast of Rockwall.

Rockwall is located about 25 minutes northeast of Dallas.

The damage seen by WFAA crews included major roof damage to one home, a collapsed outdoor batting cage and a garage awning that had collapsed onto a vehicle.

We’re in Rockwall where the storm damaged at least 5 homes. @NWS is here assessing the damage. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/xgAncLEEcJ — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) March 30, 2022

No injuries were reported in the storms, which cleared out of North Texas by dawn Wednesday.

Fortunately, most of North Texas wasn't impacted by the weather. The region was under a tornado watch for most of the early morning hours, but no tornadoes appeared to develop.