The southbound lanes were still open, though traffic was heavy in the area.

DALLAS — Northbound lanes of U.S. 75 were shut down in North Dallas on Friday morning as police investigated an incident on the highway.

Authorities did not say what had happened. But all northbound lanes were shut down at Royal Lane, just south of the High Five interchange at LBJ Freeway.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway.

