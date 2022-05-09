'Offer to help a neighbor' | North Texas man shares what's he's learning after losing nearly everything in flash flood

"The life lesson really is what's truly important? That TV set that got ruined, you can buy another, but that picture of your baby, you'll never get another."

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — Exactly two weeks ago, record-level rain flooded streets, cars, and homes, displacing several North Texas residents.

Flooding was particularly bad in Balch Springs, where Mark Kinsman lived in his quaint, Hickory Tree Road brick home for more than 30 years.

"The current was so strong," he told WFAA.

Kinsman, who had to be rescued from his home by first responders, said he sold his house just before the floods. The new owner, he said, was letting him take his time before moving out so he could get all his belongings together.

Then, almost all of his belongings were destroyed. Pottery, electronics and family artwork, among several other pieces of property, now sit waterlogged on the side of the road.

"If I keep putting dollars on it, I'll cry," he said.

While WFAA was interviewing Kinsman, our crews saw people rummaging through the pile.

That felt intrusive at first, but now he's used to it.

"If they can use some of this stuff it kind of struck me as, well if they can use some of this stuff, why let the garbage take it, they can have it," he said.

Two weeks since the floods, Kinsman said he didn't get the help he expected. Few people have offered to help. Most just drive by to take pictures or take what they can.

But he believes there are lessons in his story.

The first: Figure out what really matters.

"The life lesson really is what's truly important? That TV set that got ruined, you can buy another, but that picture of your baby, you'll never get another."

The second: Offer to help a neighbor.

"When things like this happen, be there, don't drive by and take pictures, stop and say, 'Gee, can I give you a hand?"

The third: View the glass half full.