Plano families taking more precautions, installing security cameras after suspects in burglary ring arrested

They don't wear much jewelry anymore, or take late night walks. The Lals and many of his neighbors now have ring cameras on their doors.

PLANO, Texas — Rohit and Rishika Lal have made a lot of changes for the sake of safety over the last several weeks. It all started late August when Rishika returned to their Plano apartment one afternoon.

"When I tried to unlock my door, it was already open. So I entered, and maybe my husband is home," said Rishika.

Her husband was still at work, and it wasn't until she walked further into the apartment and saw everything in disarray that she realized something was wrong.

"The bed, sofa, kitchen, wardrobe... everything was messed up," she said.

At first, she thought an animal had gotten inside and made a mess of the place. When she saw the state of the bedrooms, she realized they were ransacked.

The Lals now live in anxiety and fear, and rightfully so. They are one of several burglary victims in Plano where thieves targeted Indian families in apartment complexes.

"We believe they are just actively looking for jewelry," Plano Police Officer Jennifer Chapman told WFAA last week.

The Lals had just moved to Texas eight months ago. Over that time, they have heard too many stories about South Asians being targets in chain-snatchings, robberies and burglaries. The family said the thieves took more than $25,000 worth of jewelry and watches, including their engagement rings.

Last week, Plano officers arrested the nine people involved in the burglaries. Chapman told WFAA the nine are part of a gang out of Houston. Detectives had caught them in the act at another apartment complex in early September.

"They all collaboratively work together in order to commit this offense," said Chapman.

The Lals are hopeful they can get their stuff back.

"I'm happy my family is safe, first priority. Second, all my documents are intact," said Rohit.

Rohit is talking about the travel and immigration documents that allow him to work here.

The Lals are thankful for neighbors who continue to offer support.

"If this happened to my house and it can be their house also," said Rohit.