Employers look to fill thousands of jobs at hiring events in North Texas

Many job fairs are already scheduled weekly through the end of the year as companies look to fill positions during the labor shortage.

DALLAS — In Texas, there are more than 900,000 job openings, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Companies are looking to hire qualified people immediately.

On June 30, Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County is holding a virtual job fair.

"We have over 136 employers. They're looking to fill over 4,000 job openings now," said Lacey Douglas, director of Communications and Events with Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County.

While there is a labor shortage, Douglas said there are still a lot of people seeking jobs.

"What we're also seeing is double, if not triple, the number of attendees at these job fairs than we saw in pre-pandemic times."

That's where Workforce Solutions can help.

Douglas said, "It's the connection that needs to be made, and that is where we come in."

One of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic is the hospitality industry, including hotels. Last year, many hotel companies had to furlough and lay off staff when traveling suddenly stopped. Now, it's been hard to bring employees back as business starts to pick up.

Traci Mayer, executive director of the Hotel Association of North Texas, said, "It's a wild time right now and none of us have seen this type of market before."

She said some hotels are short-staffed 20%, others are up to 45%.

"That average of 35%, that's thousands of positions throughout North Texas," said Mayer.

She said the positions range from housekeeping to sales, engineering and much more.

The Hotel Association of North Texas is partnering with Workforce Solutions to be a part of the many upcoming job fairs.

In addition, Workforce Solutions has free tools and resources to help candidates, including career coaching and employment enhancing workshops.