The largest drone show ever seen in Texas is coming to DFW

Sky Elements, a drone show company from North Richland Hills, is planning a holiday-themed show on Sunday, Dec. 18 as part of a community toy drive.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Lights ... camera ... drones!

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend for the holidays and love lights, head over to North Richland Hills on Sunday and simply look up.

Sky Elements, a North Texas drone show company, is planning a holiday-themed show using 1,001 drones, making it the largest drone show ever seen in Texas. The previous record is a show utilizing 1,000 drones by Intel in 2020.

The NRH Toy Drive and the 1001 Drones Holiday Show, located at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd., starts at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event is free to attend from the comfort of your car.

Make sure to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the NRH Toy Drive, benefiting the Community Enrichment Center for needy families in the community.

You'll have to pre-register here, and drop off your donation as you drive in.

Event organizers advise you to arrive by 6:15 p.m. and the 10-min show will start at 6:30 p.m.

WFAA profiled Sky Elements earlier this month. It was formed two years ago as a spin off from a pyrotechnic company, as the emergence of drone light shows started gaining steam.

To see a list of Sky Elements upcoming drone light shows, visit their website here.