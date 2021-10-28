Weather updates: Windy conditions could delay flights, cause power outages

Flights were already being delayed at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

DALLAS — Thursday's strong winds won't be considered severe weather conditions, but the gusts could lead to airport delays, elevated fire risks and possibly power outages across North Texas.

We're keeping track of any weather-related delays and conditions here:

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport delays

D/FW Airport on Thursday morning was experiencing arrival delays, on average, of 56 minutes and inbound flights delayed at their origin, on average, of 1 hour and 32 minutes, according to FlightAware.

Because of the wind, officials are only using diagonal runaways at the airport.

Dallas Love Field delays

Dallas Love Field on Thursday morning was experiencing delays, on average, of 32 minutes for inbound flights at their point of origin, according to FlightAware.

Power outages

Oncor, as of noon, was reporting 1,023 power outages in Texas, impacting 25,903 customers, according to its online outage map.

In North Texas, outages were being reported in McKinney, Dallas and Arlington, among other cities.

Oncor posted a weather alert to its website, warning about the windy conditions. The electric provider said it was prepared to respond to any outages caused by the gusts. To report an outage, call 888-313-4747, test OUT to 66267 or use Oncor's online outage report.

Elevated grass fire risk

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued an elevated fire threat west of Interstate 35 on Thursday afternoon, due to the dry, windy conditions. Humidity levels were expected to fall to around 15-25% on Thursday afternoon, with gusts up to 50 mph.