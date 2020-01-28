DFW Airport will begin screening passengers arriving from China for possible symptoms of 2019 novel coronavirus, according to airport officials.

The airport is one of 20 across the United States that has been chosen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do so.

A team from the CDC will be monitoring passengers for any signs of illness and passing out educational materials, according to DFW spokesperson Bill Begley.

One flight is scheduled to arrive from Shanghai at 5:15 p.m. at DFW.

The U.S. has so far had five confirmed cases. All of the people diagnosed had recently traveled to China.

Thousands have been sickened by the virus in China, and more than 100 people have died as a result.

There were 1,771 new cases confirmed in China just on Monday.

RELATED: U.S. seeks to send experts to China as virus death toll rises to 106

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: