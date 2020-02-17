DALLAS — It started with a tweet asking for pickup basketball players at 4:37 p.m. on Sunday.

"Who trying to hoop at 24hr fitnesses in southlake around 6.... pull up," Dez Bryant tweeted.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver showed up to the 24 Hour Fitness in Southlake around 7:30, and that's when the fun began.

Instagram user @thecolewright said he got to play ball with Bryant Sunday night:

"Feel so blessed & honored to have gotten the opportunity to have a conversation with one of my childhood hero's this evening," he wrote. "He was so humble and respectful.

"This man is my favorite player to wear the star & forever will be. So much love for the memories I have because of this man. 🙏🏼 Will always be throwing up the X no matter what ❌"

Bryant posted a group photo of everyone that showed up Sunday, saying some people left before the photo was taken.

"we was deep some left before the group pic...S/O to everyone who showed up .. that's love #throwuptheX," he tweeted.

Southlake 24 Hour Fitness employees told WFAA Bryant typically plays basketball at the location. He's been known to shoot hoops at 24 Hour Fitnesses around the area since he was on the Cowboys roster, too.

More on WFAA: