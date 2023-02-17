Police arrest man accused of threatening North Texas mosque

Demarcus Lamont Brodie was taken into custody after police said his images were captured on a security camera, showing him issuing threats against the mosque on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and images of his vehicle were also recorded that evening.

“I would like to thank our officers and detectives for working quickly and diligently to track this man down and get [Brodie] off the street," DeSoto Police Chief Joseph Costa said. "He is no longer a threat to our community. I would also like to thank our residents who looked out for their neighbors and worked with us to help keep our community safe.”