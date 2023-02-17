x
Police arrest man accused of threatening North Texas mosque

The 48-year-old is being charged with issuing a terroristic threat.

DESOTO, Texas — Police arrested a 48-year-old man on a charge of issuing a terroristic threat against the Desoto House of Peace & Community Center. 

Demarcus Lamont Brodie was taken into custody after police said his images were captured on a security camera, showing him issuing threats against the mosque on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and images of his vehicle were also recorded that evening.

DeSoto police shared some of these images on social media, asking for the public's help to find and arrest Brodie. 

“I would like to thank our officers and detectives for working quickly and diligently to track this man down and get [Brodie] off the street," DeSoto Police Chief Joseph Costa said. "He is no longer a threat to our community. I would also like to thank our residents who looked out for their neighbors and worked with us to help keep our community safe.”

