DeSoto police investigating 'suspicious' death of 50-year-old woman found unresponsive in home

Police said a relative became concerned when they couldn't reach the woman at her home on Monday.

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 50-year-old woman after she was found unresponsive in her home Monday.

The DeSoto Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Marisa Lane after a relative found a woman unresponsive after going to the property to check on her.

When DeSoto Police and Fire Rescue arrived, they were unable to revive the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives called the death “suspicious” due to signs of a disturbance. But detectives said they believe the incident is isolated and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Police are now searching for a person of interest and are asking for any residents who have information concerning the woman's death to call detectives at 469-658-3050.