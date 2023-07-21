DeSoto police asking for help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Police say the girl was reported missing at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

DESOTO, Texas — The DeSoto Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing Friday morning.

Police say the girl, Zakiyah Garrett, was reported missing from her home in the 500 block of Ray Avenue. They say she left home at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

It's unknown what she was wearing before she left home, police added.

Garrett is listed as 4-foot-9 and weighs between 70 and 80 pounds.