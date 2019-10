DALLAS — The DeSoto High School marching band is taking their talents on the road this weekend as they prepare to compete in a major competition.

The Eagles will compete Saturday in the USBANDS Southern States Championship Contest.

The musicians left Friday morning for the competition that is being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Eagles' band director says their 2019 production is titled, Urban Cowboy: A Journey West.

The band will compete at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

